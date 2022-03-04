GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

