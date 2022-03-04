Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) will post $82.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the highest is $107.00 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full year sales of $247.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $272.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $292.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $358.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ginkgo Bioworks.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,766,000. Trybe Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,001,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,425,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,693,000.

NYSE DNA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. 181,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,899,943. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

