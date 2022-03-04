Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47. 377,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,899,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DNA. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01.
About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)
Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
