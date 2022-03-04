Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47. 377,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,899,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNA. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

