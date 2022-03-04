Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $217.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.10 million and the highest is $219.40 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $196.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $909.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.20 million to $923.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $988.65 million, with estimates ranging from $979.90 million to $994.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,543,000 after acquiring an additional 122,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,205,000 after acquiring an additional 365,885 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $55.67 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

