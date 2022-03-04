Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,000 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the January 31st total of 471,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.62. 3,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -107.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -186.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,371,000 after purchasing an additional 341,884 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,590 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Gladstone Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

