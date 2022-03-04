Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Glaukos in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.56). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Glaukos stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59. Glaukos has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

