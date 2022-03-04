GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,675 ($22.47) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.47) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($25.09) to GBX 1,910 ($25.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.54) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.83) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($22.24).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,526 ($20.47) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,204 ($16.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.31). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,611.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,533.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of £76.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.60), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($735,139.00).

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.