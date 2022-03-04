Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 7.1%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.72 and last traded at $36.85. 9,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,844,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GLBE. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.78.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a PE ratio of -53.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
