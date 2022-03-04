Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 7.1%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.72 and last traded at $36.85. 9,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,844,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLBE. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a PE ratio of -53.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

