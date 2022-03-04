Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

NYSE GSL traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,296. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.