GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $140.40

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $140.40 and last traded at $143.56, with a volume of 2692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.75.

Several analysts have commented on GNNDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Redburn Partners downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

