Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.
NYSE GOL opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.85.
Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.
