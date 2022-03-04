Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 25,000 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $334,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ONTF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 508,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,020. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.10 million and a P/E ratio of -71.72. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $57.97.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair downgraded ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON24 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ON24 by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ON24 by 50.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the third quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ON24 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

