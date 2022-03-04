Gordon Haskett Downgrades Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) to Hold

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $96.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JACK. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.48.

Shares of JACK opened at $84.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,821,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after buying an additional 431,014 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,700,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after buying an additional 292,155 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

