Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,965 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Sprout Social worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after purchasing an additional 266,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after buying an additional 710,280 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 32.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 10.4% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,258,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,487,000 after buying an additional 118,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 47.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,378,000 after buying an additional 268,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.91.

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,716. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average of $101.36.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $55,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,727 shares of company stock worth $11,078,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

