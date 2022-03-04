Gradient Investments LLC Sells 298 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 63,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 105,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.06 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.54.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

