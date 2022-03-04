GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, an increase of 75.2% from the January 31st total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GRCLF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,168. GrainCorp has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

