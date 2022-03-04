Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,100 shares, an increase of 133.7% from the January 31st total of 268,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on GTE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 11,486,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.99. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

