Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.50 million-$202.70 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.55. The stock had a trading volume of 335,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,829. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $2,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

