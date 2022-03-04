Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.690-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.50 million-$242.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.78 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.55. 335,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,829. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average is $84.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $2,914,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

