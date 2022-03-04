Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Personalis were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 128.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Personalis by 1,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSNL shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $43,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 97,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $1,305,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,457 shares of company stock worth $1,792,565. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $443.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

