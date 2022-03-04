Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Receives $32.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms recently commented on GRBK. Wedbush began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 591,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,034. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,221,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,220,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,718,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 371.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,093,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 861,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,748,000 after buying an additional 143,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

