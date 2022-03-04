Green Impact Partners (OTC:GIPIF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Green Impact Partners (OTC:GIPIF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$11.25 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

Shares of GIPIF stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.