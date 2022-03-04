GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 473.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS:GERS opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. GreenShift has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.19.
About GreenShift
