GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 473.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GERS opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. GreenShift has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

About GreenShift (Get Rating)

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols, Biodiesel production, and Corn Oil Extraction. The company was founded by Kevin E.

