GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenVision Acquisition’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenVision Acquisition will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GreenVision Acquisition.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenVision Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other GreenVision Acquisition news, CEO Salvatore Palella acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLBZ stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. GreenVision Acquisition has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $41.88.

About GreenVision Acquisition

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

