Grupo Santander Initiates Coverage on Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Stock analysts at Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($839.33) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kering from €810.00 ($910.11) to €785.00 ($882.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.00.

PPRUY opened at $66.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.76. Kering has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

