Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 12,910 Shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Colicity were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLIU. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Colicity by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 304,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 176,887 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colicity by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 73,486 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Colicity by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS COLIU opened at $9.81 on Friday. Colicity Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

