Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,016 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 88,894 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at $2,048,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after buying an additional 45,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 25.7% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 60.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance (Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.