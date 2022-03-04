Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Li Auto by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,779 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,580,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,901,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after acquiring an additional 512,936 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LI opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.00 and a beta of 1.89. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Li Auto’s revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

