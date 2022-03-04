Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 41,546 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,546 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 48,385 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 607,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 109.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 146,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $257,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 634,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,205. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.