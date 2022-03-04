Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,494 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.59 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

