Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 47,896 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,896 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

