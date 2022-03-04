Guggenheim Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $130.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $140.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.88.

Shares of BBY opened at $110.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.86.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after acquiring an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $354,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

