Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,006,000.

NYSE:GBAB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,772. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

