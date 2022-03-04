Guggenheim Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $255.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $350.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.79.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $6.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.99. 26,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $187.57 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

