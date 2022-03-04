Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Down 60.5% in February

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guild by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 77,519 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Guild by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guild by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Guild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guild alerts:

NYSE:GHLD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.27. 18,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,882. Guild has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $749.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Guild (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.