Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 193,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 143,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth $92,147,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,980,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers collector vehicles, motorsports, boats, and business insurance products; and car financing for antique, classic, and collectible vehicles. The company is based in Traverse City, Michigan.

