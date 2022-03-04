Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the January 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HLPPY stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,808. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. Hang Lung Properties has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

About Hang Lung Properties (Get Rating)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.