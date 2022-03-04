Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the January 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HLPPY stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,808. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. Hang Lung Properties has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $14.50.
About Hang Lung Properties
