Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Plans $0.21 Dividend

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2106 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

HSNGY opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. Hang Seng Bank has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $21.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

About Hang Seng Bank (Get Rating)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

