Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Plans $0.21 Dividend

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2106 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

HSNGY opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. Hang Seng Bank has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $21.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

