Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $77.13

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.13 and last traded at $77.13, with a volume of 15197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($222.47) to €191.00 ($214.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($207.87) to €188.00 ($211.24) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($164.04) to €145.70 ($163.71) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

