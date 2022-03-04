Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Trading 3.1% Higher

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Rating) shares were up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 7,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.
Harbour Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBRID)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harbour Energy (HBRID)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.