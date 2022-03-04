Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Trading 3.1% Higher

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Rating) shares were up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 7,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Harbour Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBRID)

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.