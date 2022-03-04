HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 97,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 23,537 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 77,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,894,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in Bank of America by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 61,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 41,731 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank of America stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

