HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF opened at $35.63 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.