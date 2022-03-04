HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $55.69 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

