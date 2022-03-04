HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,521 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,229,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 835,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.40.

