HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,521 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,229,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 835,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59,021 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.40.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.