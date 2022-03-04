HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AEZS stock opened at C$0.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.43. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$2.18. The company has a market cap of C$57.06 million and a PE ratio of -5.29.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. The Company’s lead product, macimorelin, is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.