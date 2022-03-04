HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of AEZS stock opened at C$0.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.43. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$2.18. The company has a market cap of C$57.06 million and a PE ratio of -5.29.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.