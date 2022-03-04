HC Wainwright Trims DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Target Price to $58.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

XRAY opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,514,000 after purchasing an additional 709,095 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

