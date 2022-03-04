HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.00

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $60.37, with a volume of 3645902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
HDFC Bank Company Profile (NYSE:HDB)
HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.
