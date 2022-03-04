HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.00

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $60.37, with a volume of 3645902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

