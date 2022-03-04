Head-To-Head Contrast: American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) and The Competition

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare American Shared Hospital Services to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $17.84 million -$7.06 million -2.34 American Shared Hospital Services Competitors $1.11 billion $63.12 million 2.70

American Shared Hospital Services’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Shared Hospital Services. American Shared Hospital Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services -35.98% 2.24% 1.20% American Shared Hospital Services Competitors -194.05% -18.41% -11.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Shared Hospital Services and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A American Shared Hospital Services Competitors 304 1014 1729 47 2.49

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 83.35%. Given American Shared Hospital Services’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Shared Hospital Services has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Shared Hospital Services’ peers have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia. The company was founded by Ernest A. Bates in 1977 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

