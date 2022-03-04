Head to Head Contrast: Houston American Energy (HUSA) and The Competition

Houston American Energy (NYSE: HUSA – Get Rating) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Houston American Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Houston American Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy $550,000.00 -$4.04 million -5.28 Houston American Energy Competitors $7.72 billion -$121.14 million 4.87

Houston American Energy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Houston American Energy. Houston American Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houston American Energy’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Houston American Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Houston American Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Houston American Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Houston American Energy Competitors 2189 10765 15505 576 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 3.92%. Given Houston American Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Houston American Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Houston American Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy -289.59% -12.11% -11.60% Houston American Energy Competitors -20.23% 7.48% 6.23%

Summary

Houston American Energy competitors beat Houston American Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

