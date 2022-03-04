Head-To-Head Survey: Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Globant and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 0 9 0 3.00 Argo Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00

Globant currently has a consensus target price of $335.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.20%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 204.51%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Globant.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 7.41% 10.79% 7.68% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globant and Argo Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $1.30 billion 7.70 $96.07 million $2.29 109.01 Argo Blockchain $24.34 million 15.79 $1.85 million N/A N/A

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Summary

Globant beats Argo Blockchain on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

